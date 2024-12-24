Suspicions against hospital doctor confirmed

Toxicological report to bring clarity

The doctor, who has since been relieved of duty, is suspected of having caused the deaths of the two male patients with an incorrect dosage of the morphine "Vendal". He is presumed innocent. On Monday, the patient who died last Friday in the hospital's intensive care unit - he was almost 90 years old - underwent an autopsy. The autopsy revealed a massive skull fracture with a brain haemorrhage, which the man had sustained in an accident before being admitted to hospital.

Up to three years in prison

"Only a toxicology report can clarify whether this skull fracture with cerebral haemorrhage is the cause of death or an overdose of the drug," said Kurz. "However, it will probably take four to six weeks before the report is available." If the suspicion of an incorrect dosage is confirmed and charges are brought, the anaesthetist could face up to three years in prison if convicted.