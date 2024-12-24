Two deaths in Upper Austria
Suspicions against hospital doctor confirmed
Following the deaths of two patients at Kirchdorf an der Krems Hospital (Upper Austria) - the "Krone" was the first media outlet to uncover the case on Friday - the public prosecutor's office in Steyr is now investigating an anaesthetist at the hospital on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. It is now also clear which drug was involved.
Initially, the doctor had "only" been investigated for negligent homicide. "The aggravation is based on an assessment of the documents currently available and the initial written reports from the police. The decision was not based on a single piece of evidence, but on an overall picture," explained Melanie Kurz, spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Steyr.
Toxicological report to bring clarity
The doctor, who has since been relieved of duty, is suspected of having caused the deaths of the two male patients with an incorrect dosage of the morphine "Vendal". He is presumed innocent. On Monday, the patient who died last Friday in the hospital's intensive care unit - he was almost 90 years old - underwent an autopsy. The autopsy revealed a massive skull fracture with a brain haemorrhage, which the man had sustained in an accident before being admitted to hospital.
Up to three years in prison
"Only a toxicology report can clarify whether this skull fracture with cerebral haemorrhage is the cause of death or an overdose of the drug," said Kurz. "However, it will probably take four to six weeks before the report is available." If the suspicion of an incorrect dosage is confirmed and charges are brought, the anaesthetist could face up to three years in prison if convicted.
The same drug
A second man in his mid-60s who had already died in Kirchdorf hospital in recent weeks was also under the supervision of the doctor. He was also administered the drug "Vendal". However, the body of the deceased had already been cremated. Apparently, however, there is blood that has been recovered that could still be examined.
