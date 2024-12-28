New Year’s Eve: simple rules for safe celebrations

The be-all and end-all: pets should never be left alone, but should be given peace and closeness. If you know from experience that your pet reacts sensitively to noise and flashes of light, you should create a cozy retreat for it, for example a room that is familiar to the animal and as darkened as possible. The same applies to feeding and sleeping areas and litter trays, which should not be near a window. Sometimes it can help to turn up the radio or television at a low volume. If you have to go outside, you should always walk your cat on a lead.