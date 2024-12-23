Man fainted
Smoke: Swiss aircraft forced to make an emergency landing in Graz
A Swiss Air plane had to make an emergency landing in Graz on Monday evening. One crew member was injured in the incident and taken to hospital by helicopter. The emergency was caused by engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.
According to Swiss media reports, the aircraft took off from Bucharest (Romania) at 16:35 on Monday. With 74 passengers and five crew members on board, it was bound for Zurich. However, the plane never arrived in Switzerland. This was due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit.
"We were told to take the emergency landing position", one passenger told the tabloid newspaper "20 Minuten". Despite the smoke, oxygen masks did not fall off and the passengers covered their mouths with cloth as an emergency measure.
Here you can see a photo taken after landing.
Condition of the crew member unclear
The Swiss Air aircraft informed Graz Airport and made an unscheduled landing in the Styrian capital at 6.15 pm. The people affected were given first aid at the airport, with ten to 14 of them receiving medical treatment, according to reports. One injured crew member was taken to hospital by helicopter. According to eyewitnesses, he was unconscious and had to be resuscitated.
The man's state of health was initially unclear.
Here you can see a post about the incident on Platform X.
Passengers spend the night in Styria
One passenger said that the evacuation was "calm" and "professional". Graz Airport was temporarily closed due to the incident.
The Airbus was still on the runway shortly after 10 pm. However, no more departures or landings were planned for Monday evening, according to a spokeswoman for the airport. Swiss announced that a working group had been set up to deal with the accommodation and onward transportation of passengers, among other things. This group is now traveling to Graz.
It was initially unclear why smoke developed in the first place. The cause of the incident is being investigated together with the authorities in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
