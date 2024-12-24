Gaetz allegedly paid minors for sex

A party in 2017 is in particular focus, at which the 42-year-old is said to have had sex with a 17-year-old and paid for it. According to the report, however, there is no clear evidence that he was aware of the young person's age. According to Florida law, this would constitute the criminal offense of sexual abuse of a minor - even if the sex was consensual. Legally, it would be a form of rape, as minors cannot legally consent to sexual acts.