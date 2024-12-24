Victoria Hudson
“A few cookies are also good for the soul”
Christmas as time off? That's only partly true for Austria's Sportswoman of the Year, Victoria Hudson. This morning, the javelin thrower is completing a tough strength training session, followed by another session on the 25th. But from the 26th, Vicky can look forward to three days off.
"A bit of celebrating with the family is a must," smiles the 28-year-old.
She spends Christmas Eve with her mother and her family, on December 25th she is with her dad, and from the 26th she goes to Lunz am See with her boyfriend Gregor. "We have a garden house with a fireplace for ourselves there," says Hudson happily. "It's very Christmassy. I hope it snows."
A few cookies are also allowed. "They're good for the soul," says the amateur chef, who skipped baking the cookies. "I made apple pie, otherwise I'm on the healthy side at the moment," says Vicky.
So she brewed her own oxymel from ginger, apple cider vinegar, honey and lemon juice "by the liter". Maybe it's because she's never had a cold this winter. The starting point for 2025 is therefore better than ever for the European champion.
