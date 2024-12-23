On May 9th
Fixed: Giro d’Italia 2025 starts in Albania
After some delay, the organizers of the 108th edition of the Giro d'Italia have now officially announced the start of the three-week tour in Albania. According to the organizers of Italy's most famous cycling event, the first three stages will take place in the south-eastern European country from 9 to 11 May.
This is the first time that one of the major races has taken place in Albania and the 15th time in history that the Giro has started outside Italy.
The announcement of the route and thus the start had been delayed recently. The event, which had been planned for November, was officially postponed due to technical problems. According to media reports, there were disagreements between the Giro organizer RCS and the Albanian government. The organizers later denied this.
Start in the coastal town of Durres
The start will take place in the western Albanian coastal town of Durres. For the pros, 164 kilometers with a crisp 1,800 meters of elevation gain await them in the capital Tirana, where they will have to complete a circuit twice. The very next day, the professional cyclists have to tackle a 13.7-kilometer individual time trial in Tirana. The third stage includes a hilly section, with the start and finish in the city of Vlora.
The complete route of the Giro is expected to be presented on January 13. The second largest national tour ends on June 1st. The women's Giro will take place from July 7 to 14.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
