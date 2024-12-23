Fixed: Giro d’Italia 2025 starts in Albania

The start will take place in the western Albanian coastal town of Durres. For the pros, 164 kilometers with a crisp 1,800 meters of elevation gain await them in the capital Tirana, where they will have to complete a circuit twice. The very next day, the professional cyclists have to tackle a 13.7-kilometer individual time trial in Tirana. The third stage includes a hilly section, with the start and finish in the city of Vlora.