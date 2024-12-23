Widhölzl: “He is certainly still the favorite”

Kraft sees it similarly, identifying the difficult conditions in Engelberg with heavy snowfall as the reason for the shorter jumps of the Upper Bavarian. "It was different, the track was slower. Even if he has weakened, he is already strong," said the 31-year-old from Salzburg about the dominator of the season so far. For Tschofenig, Paschke is also the top favorite. "Pius is ahead in the overall World Cup and has been more consistent than us so far. We can chase him a bit. He will be the one to beat," said the Carinthian.