Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gift for the region

HTL site is now being renovated

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 16:00

An additional one million euros is to be invested in the Waldviertel HTL Karlstein over the next few years. The money will not only be used to refurbish workshops and laboratories. There will also be a new innovative energy focus, which should attract more students to the Waldviertel.

0 Kommentare

A new focus should help HTL Karlstein to attract more students again. The location is particularly well known for its more than 150-year history as a watchmaking school. The "Krone" has already reported on the plans several times.

Graduates are in high demand
One million euros - 500,000 euros each from the Ministry of Education and the state of Lower Austria - are now being invested in the modernization. Education Minister Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister also emphasizes that graduates from the Waldviertel school are in high demand on the job market.

The school in Karlstein is particularly well known for its more than 150 years of watchmaking history. (Bild: Kargl Günter/Günter Kargl)
The school in Karlstein is particularly well known for its more than 150 years of watchmaking history.
(Bild: Kargl Günter/Günter Kargl)

Innovative energy systems are now joining the existing focus on mechatronics and automation technology. Joint efforts to cooperate with the leading regional company Test-Fuchs in the field of hydrogen technology have been in place for a long time. The company develops parts for aircraft and space technology.

One million euros for modernization
The money will be used to modernize the workshops and laboratories. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also a topic, as the HTL is one of 22 AI pilot schools in the country and receives scientific support from the University of Graz. AI is to be used, for example, for learning foreign languages, for cost models or as support for projects.

"School clearly stands out"
"In combination with focal points such as precision and watchmaking technology, the school clearly stands out from other locations," says Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, pleased with the strengthening of the school location.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von René Denk
René Denk
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf