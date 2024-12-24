Gift for the region
HTL site is now being renovated
An additional one million euros is to be invested in the Waldviertel HTL Karlstein over the next few years. The money will not only be used to refurbish workshops and laboratories. There will also be a new innovative energy focus, which should attract more students to the Waldviertel.
A new focus should help HTL Karlstein to attract more students again. The location is particularly well known for its more than 150-year history as a watchmaking school. The "Krone" has already reported on the plans several times.
Graduates are in high demand
One million euros - 500,000 euros each from the Ministry of Education and the state of Lower Austria - are now being invested in the modernization. Education Minister Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister also emphasizes that graduates from the Waldviertel school are in high demand on the job market.
Innovative energy systems are now joining the existing focus on mechatronics and automation technology. Joint efforts to cooperate with the leading regional company Test-Fuchs in the field of hydrogen technology have been in place for a long time. The company develops parts for aircraft and space technology.
One million euros for modernization
The money will be used to modernize the workshops and laboratories. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also a topic, as the HTL is one of 22 AI pilot schools in the country and receives scientific support from the University of Graz. AI is to be used, for example, for learning foreign languages, for cost models or as support for projects.
"School clearly stands out"
"In combination with focal points such as precision and watchmaking technology, the school clearly stands out from other locations," says Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, pleased with the strengthening of the school location.
