Christmas: Where to get last-minute gifts
If you still need a Christmas present at short notice, you need to hurry: Stores are usually only open until 1 p.m. on December 24. But there are still ways to buy last-minute gifts in the afternoon.
If you still want to organize Christmas presents on 24 December, the clock is ticking: stores are generally only open until 1 pm. Only owner-managed stores without employees are allowed to stay open until 2 pm.
Longer opening hours for flower shops
However, there are still some exceptions: For example, florists and confectionery stores are allowed to stay open until 6pm. Christmas trees may theoretically still be sold until 8 pm.
You have a good chance of finding a last-minute gift at the train stations. For example, the book and stationery chain Thalia at Wien Mitte station (W3) is open until 4 pm. Thalia boss Andrea Heumann also offers games, among other things.
Press&Books stays open until 6 p.m. at many train stations
The stores of Press&Books, which sell bestselling books, soft toys and Christmas socks, for example, offer even longer opening hours: At Vienna Central Station and Westbahnhof, as well as at Linz, Graz, Salzburg and Linz stations, they are open until 6pm, and at St. Pölten, Wels and Klagenfurt stations until 4pm. Flowers and chocolate can also be bought at petrol stations, some of which are open around the clock.
Books are a Christmas hit
Among the most popular Christmas gifts this year are books, such as the memoirs "Lustig war's immer" by Hans Krankl and Herbert Prohaska. Stephan Bair, head of the Tyrolia bookstore chain: "We are hoping for a positive end to the year, because books are always not only relatively inexpensive, but also very valuable gifts. And books are always an excellent alternative, especially when there is a tendency towards consumer restraint."
Game of the year as a box office hit
In terms of toys, the current Game of the Year "Sky Team", a game for two people, is once again a top seller. Classics such as Activity, DKT and Monopoly are also selling very well.
According to the survey, 86.4 percent of Austrians want to celebrate Christmas this year, while a further 7.8 percent do not celebrate but still give their loved ones a present. Upper Austrians and Salzburgers are the most generous, spending an average of EUR 335 on gifts, followed by Tyroleans and Vorarlbergers at EUR 307. The Viennese spend an average of 234 euros on Christmas presents.
According to the survey by the Austrian Retail Association and reppublika Research, gift vouchers are the most popular presents this year. Toys, chocolates, clothing and perfumes are also frequently found under the Christmas tree. Books and personalized gifts, such as photo gifts, are also among the top ten most popular presents.
