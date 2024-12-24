Christmas: Where to get last-minute gifts

Books are a Christmas hit

Among the most popular Christmas gifts this year are books, such as the memoirs "Lustig war's immer" by Hans Krankl and Herbert Prohaska. Stephan Bair, head of the Tyrolia bookstore chain: "We are hoping for a positive end to the year, because books are always not only relatively inexpensive, but also very valuable gifts. And books are always an excellent alternative, especially when there is a tendency towards consumer restraint."