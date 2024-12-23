Strange behavior
Magdeburg attacker known as “Dr. Google”
Magdeburg attacker Taleb A. worked as a specialist in a psychiatric ward of all places. He cared for addicts there, for example. However, his colleagues there are said to have repeatedly doubted his competence - and gave him the mocking nickname "Dr. Google".
Even days after a nine-year-old child and four women were killed in the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg, the perpetrator's motive is still unknown. However, numerous experts emphasize that the man, who came from Saudi Arabia, does not fit the usual pattern for such acts.
Patients also distrusted the specialist
Meanwhile, more and more details about the man are leaking out. After he had already attracted attention for multiple threats of criminal acts, a report in the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" newspaper has now cast doubt on the doctor's professional competence.
"We call him 'Dr. Google'," the newspaper quotes a member of the psychiatric staff. Why this derisive name? A. is said to have researched the well-known search engine before every diagnosis. Not only the staff, but also the 50-year-old's patients had long been suspicious of him.
In addition, the alleged perpetrator is said to have been quite a loner, avoiding conversations with his colleagues "as much as possible" - he would have explicitly turned down possible support from them.
"Alcohol good, honey bad"
Some patients even refused to be treated by him, partly because there were misunderstandings about the diagnoses - even after two decades in Germany, he still had problems with the language.
A. was responsible for coordinating the treatment of addicted offenders, for example. When asked how they could get rid of their addiction as quickly as possible, he is said to have always replied: "Alcohol is good, honey is bad." He is also said to have handed out tranquillizers to addicts, even though this was not necessary.
Prescribing life-threatening medication
According to the "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung", however, he did not only attract negative attention in prison. According to the newspaper, he was no longer allowed to practice at the Salus Specialist Clinic next door, for example, as he is said to have repeatedly prescribed medication that was potentially life-threatening for patients. The nurses there noticed this and were able to prevent the medication from being taken, potentially saving lives.
"There were constant complaints to other doctors and superiors about Taleb A.," the newspaper quotes a former nurse as saying. However, there were never any consequences. After all, he had not been on duty since October 2024 due to vacation and illness.
Confused presence on the internet
In addition to his work as a doctor, Taleb A. was an activist and vehement critic of Islam - especially on social media, where more than 40,000 people followed him even before the attack, where he also regularly shared AfD content.
On Friday evening, he finally sped through the crowd in a rental car in the state capital of Saxony-Anhalt. The 50-year-old was arrested immediately after the crime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
