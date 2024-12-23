In the west of the country
Christmas snow brings great avalanche danger
The pre-Christmas fresh snow has significantly increased the avalanche danger in the west of Austria! In parts of the Tyrolean Oberland and Vorarlberg in particular, there is even a warning level 4 of 5 above the tree line. Increased caution and restraint are required!
Danger level 4 above the tree line applies in the Tyrolean Oberland, for example in the Allgäu Alps and the western Lechtal Alps. "30 to 60 centimetres of snow have fallen since Saturday", according to the state's avalanche warning service. There will be more on Monday and at Christmas.
Individual winter sports enthusiasts can trigger avalanches in many places, even large ones.
Lawinenwarndienst Tirol
"The fresh snow and the extensive accumulations of drifting snow are very susceptible to disruption. Individual winter sports enthusiasts can trigger avalanches in many places, even large ones. The danger spots are located at all exposures above the tree line. Some danger spots are also located near the tree line," warn the experts.
Trend: avalanche danger remains
Medium sliding snow avalanches are possible on steep grassy slopes. "They can happen at any time of day or night." The avalanche danger remains. "With fresh snow and storms, large and occasionally very large spontaneous avalanches are still possible," the experts added.
In other parts of Tyrol, avalanche warning level 3 - considerable danger - was in force above the tree line on Monday.
Avalanche situation remains very critical
In parts of Vorarlberg, the avalanche danger above the tree line was also assessed as high on Monday. The Lechquellengebirge was affected.
In the mountains, deep winter weather was also forecast for Monday and Tuesday in icy cold conditions. "The avalanche situation remains very critical", according to the avalanche warning services in Vorarlberg and Tyrol.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.