Perpetrators 16 and 17 years old
Firecracker attack on homeless person (54) in Spielberg
Firecracker attack on a homeless person's tent on Sunday evening in Spielberg (Styria): The cowardly perpetrators: three youths from the region. Fortunately, the 54-year-old woman who lives there was unharmed. Her tent was damaged.
The dastardly attack happened under a bridge at around 9 pm. The three youths are said to have thrown several lit firecrackers towards the homeless woman's tent. The 54-year-old woman, who was in the tent at the time, noticed the dangerous activity and called the police.
Victim was able to give a good description of the getaway car
The perpetrators fled in the car. However, the Styrian woman was able to give a good description of the getaway car and the suspects, says Sabri Yorgun, spokesman for the Styrian police. The trio was caught shortly after the crime, which could have been fatal, by officers from the Knittelfeld police station.
The youths confessed to the crime. However, they told the police that they had not known that the woman was in the tent.
Polizei-Sprecher Sabri Yorgun
Bild: Christian Jauschowetz
The two 17-year-olds and the 16-year-old succinctly stated in the presence of their parents that they had not known that the homeless woman was in the tent - but this does not make the crime any less reprehensible. All three were charged with damage to property and attempted assault.
Tent also burned in Leoben
Just a few weeks ago, there was an incident in Leoben involving a homeless man whose tent was ablaze. Here, too, it was suspected that young people had used firecrackers to carry out an attack. However, the investigation revealed that it was more likely that a candle belonging to the homeless man had started the fire.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.