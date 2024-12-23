Vorteilswelt
Historic victory

Triumphant Odermatt didn’t want to start either

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 05:31

"If my word had been my bond, we wouldn't have raced today!" After his historic triumph on Sunday in the giant slalom in Alta Badia, Marco Odermatt admits that he didn't actually want to start. Harsh criticism of the piste.

0 Kommentare

The poor slope conditions on the Gran Risa had already caused heated discussions before the start of the race. Even a strike by the drivers was discussed. "An absolute scandal. The FIS is playing with our health," complains Justin Murisier from Switzerland.

Justin Murisier (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Justin Murisier
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

His compatriot Marco Odermatt also did not want to compete, but two competitors saw things differently. "Loic Meillard and Henrik Kristoffersen spoke to the jury in favor of starting the race because they had favorable starting numbers for this bad slope with the 1 and 3," "Odi" reveals to the Swiss newspaper "Blick".

Most successful Swiss of all time
In the end, the superstar came out on top with bib number five - and made history. With his 41st World Cup success, Odermatt replaced Pirmin Zurbriggen as Switzerland's record World Cup winner.

It goes without saying that the Swiss racer extended his position as World Cup leader and will definitely go into the short Christmas break as such after Monday's slalom in Alta Badia.

The downhill victory in Val Gardena/Gröden was even more emotional, the bigger goal, said Odermatt in the ORF interview. "But a success on the Gran Risa in the most difficult conditions is no less wonderful now," he said, referring once again to the poor slope conditions and sometimes unfavorable ground visibility. Apparently nothing can stop the super Swiss ...

