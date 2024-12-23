Defeat against Usyk
“Christmas present from the judges” annoys Fury
A "Christmas present from the judges" has Tyson Fury worried. After all, the boxing star saw his wife again after three months.
Was that it for the "Gypsy King"? After his latest defeat against Oleksandr Usyk (Ukr) in Riyadh, British boxing star Tyson Fury was very cautious about his sporting future. "Maybe, maybe not. Who knows?" was the 36-year-old's evasive answer to the question of whether he will ever get back into the ring.
Fury was more specific in his opinion of the judges' verdict. "I think I was the better boxer, as I was in the first fight, and should have won. I fought with heart and aggression, I had a lot of shots," Fury could hardly believe it. "I think that was a Christmas present from the judges!"
Fury was consoled by his wife Paris after the bitter defeat in the heavyweight summit. He had not had any contact with her for three months beforehand in order to concentrate fully on the fight.
Selenskyi congratulates winner Usyk
Usyk, on the other hand, remained undefeated in his 23rd professional fight - and thus remains champion and world champion of the WBC, WBA and WBO associations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj was among the first to congratulate him: "Victory! So important for all of us."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
