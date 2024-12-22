What Van der Bellen wishes the readers of “Krone”

Austria is a country of research, craftsmanship and attention to detail. People in this country are always coming up with new answers and surprising ideas. They only put down their pen when the best possible solution is on the table. And even then, they constantly make adjustments where possible. Yes, this can sometimes take time, but it pays off. At the moment, for example, a new government is being thoroughly polished and fine-tuned. As long as necessary, as short as possible. Let's not forget that thoroughness has a value. After all, our future should be built on strong and sustainable foundations.