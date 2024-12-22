What Van der Bellen wishes the readers of “Krone”

"We'll get there"
Shortly before Christmas Eve, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen sent a letter and Christmas greetings to the "Krone" editorial team and its readers.
In the letter, the Federal President is quite confident that the Austrians will rise above themselves in the coming year "despite everything that is worrying us at the moment" (see below). His tenor: "We can do it."
The full letter from the Federal President:
Dear Editor-in-Chief!
The world is not only spinning fast, it's really whistling around our ears. At least that's how it sometimes feels when we're under as much pressure as we are now. So it's no wonder that many people withdraw from the community and look first and foremost at how they can secure or improve their own lives. That is only human.
But a world that challenges us is no reason to withdraw or worry. It is a reason for confidence! Because where we are challenged, we become creative. Where conditions change, we come up with something new. This is how we have been moving forward together since we humans have existed.
Austria is a country of research, craftsmanship and attention to detail. People in this country are always coming up with new answers and surprising ideas. They only put down their pen when the best possible solution is on the table. And even then, they constantly make adjustments where possible. Yes, this can sometimes take time, but it pays off. At the moment, for example, a new government is being thoroughly polished and fine-tuned. As long as necessary, as short as possible. Let's not forget that thoroughness has a value. After all, our future should be built on strong and sustainable foundations.
Dear readers, despite everything that is worrying us at the moment, I am convinced that we can do it. With courage, with enthusiasm. With our drive to move things forward. And above all: together.
I wish you all and the entire editorial team a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2025!
May it be a year in which we dare to do new things, surpass ourselves and move forward together.
Alexander Van der Bellen
