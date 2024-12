Car crashes over three-metre-high embankment wall

A 78-year-old man crashed his car over a three-metre-high embankment in Fulpmes (district of Innsbruck-Land) on Sunday in wintry driving conditions. All occupants of the vehicle - in addition to the 78-year-old, a 75-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl - suffered injuries. They were taken to the hospital in Innsbruck by ambulance, according to the police.