“The attack in Magdeburg is a wake-up call!”

"Why you? Why only? I don't understand it. He was only with us on Earth for nine years. Now you're with Grandma and Grandpa in heaven. You will always live on in our hearts. I promise you that." André's mother posted this heartbreaking entry. Her boy is one of the five victims of the Magdeburg Advent market. As reported, Taleb A. - a well-known psychiatrist from Saudi Arabia, AfD supporter and Islam-hater - drove through the crowd in a BMW and caused a bloodbath.