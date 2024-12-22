Where will there be a white Christmas in Austria?

Boxing Day will be mostly sunny and dry. In the morning, fog patches in lowlands and near bodies of water may obscure visibility. The wind will remain mostly weak, in the far east partly brisk. Temperatures will range between minus six degrees in the morning and up to seven degrees during the day.

High pressure will bring sunny weather on Friday. Fog or high fog patches may persist in valleys and lowlands. The wind will remain weak. Temperatures will start between minus ten and zero degrees and rise to highs of minus two to plus seven degrees.