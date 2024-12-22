Santa Claus for the downhill skiers weighed 104 kilos

The Christ Child arrived for Austria's downhill team three days before Christmas with bib number 56 and weighed 104 kilos! The day after the super-G waddle on the Saslong in Val Gardena/Gröden, when it looked like the next big slap in the face in the downhill (nobody in the top 10), ÖSV rookie Stefan Eichberger came from the back of the starting field - and pulled the chestnuts out of the fire once again for the red-white-red speed knights. In only his fifth World Cup race, the latch from Kleinlobming (186 cm tall, 104 kilos) achieved his first top 10 finish with 6th place. "This is so nice, so cool. I took a swing, saw the sixth place and thought to myself: The world is not standing still," said Eichberger, completely ecstatic.