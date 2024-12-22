What does the Christ Child look like? Yellow feet with a crown

Christmas means spending time with the family

But it's not just presents that are at the top of the wish list - "For me, Christmas means that every child is happy and that I get to spend time with my family," says Jana excitedly. She has also written a letter to the Christ Child: "I want a desk lamp. Otherwise I'm completely happy." On Christmas Day, they eat, sing and play together. "The Christ Child always puts a star on the tree. And he always comes when no one is there, because otherwise he's afraid someone will see him."