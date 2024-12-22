Children tell
What does the Christ Child look like? Yellow feet with a crown
In a few days, the time has finally come - the Christ Child is coming. The anticipation of Christmas is also in the air at Primary School 2 in Ferlach. The "Krone" visited pupils from the first classes, who enchanted us with their ideas and wishes for Christmas.
"It sneaks in through the window and then talks to daddy. And then he gives the presents," says seven-year-old Max, who dresses up especially well: "Then I take a shower for the Christ Child so that I'm pretty." For the children at VS2 in Ferlach, the Christ Child is a mysterious guest whose arrival is awaited with excitement and wonder.
"I don't know exactly what the Christ Child looks like, because he never shows his face," says little Johanna, unsure, although she does realize one thing: "He definitely has a golden dress, yellow hair and a crown." Her school friend Paulina has to nod: "And it has blonde hair and a dress with a skirt underneath - and it's invisible!"
Golden suit, ghost lower body & yellow feet
There are no limits to the imagination, especially when the pupils give free rein to their creativity: "For me, the Christ Child has a ghostly lower body, no wings - because it's a ghost, and it has blonde hair," Rio knows exactly what he's talking about. Seven-year-old Tobis is also very excited. Christmas is great for him, he waits in his room until the bell finally rings: "It has blonde hair, a golden suit, yellow feet and wings and it flies from house to house."
Franzi the little elf and Santa's shadow
Oskar also gets big eyes when he talks about Christmas. As his father is American, he gets presents from Santa Claus. His brother has even seen Santa's shadow before, the young boy tells us proudly. Paulina, on the other hand, has already seen an elf at Christmas: "We have them here! We called one of them Franzi. We also have five other elves, a few are red, a few are green and a few are yellow."
Christmas means spending time with the family
But it's not just presents that are at the top of the wish list - "For me, Christmas means that every child is happy and that I get to spend time with my family," says Jana excitedly. She has also written a letter to the Christ Child: "I want a desk lamp. Otherwise I'm completely happy." On Christmas Day, they eat, sing and play together. "The Christ Child always puts a star on the tree. And he always comes when no one is there, because otherwise he's afraid someone will see him."
The descriptions of the Christ Child take on a very special charm, bundled with magical aspects, combined with lots of joy and love. Christmas is not just seen as a festive celebration, but as a time of giving, imagination and joy. Now we just have to wait until the Christ Child enchants the hearts of our youngest children with stardust.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
