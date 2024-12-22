Men’s giant slalom in Alta Badia – LIVE from 10 am

Feurstein on the upswing

In the giant slalom in Val d'Isère, Patrick Feurstein raced onto the podium for the first time in his career in second place behind Marco Odermatt, while Brennsteiner came third. "The last two years were no laughing matter," said Feurstein, who had already finished fourth in Alta Badia in 2021. A change of equipment in the summer and a successful preparation put the man from the Bregenzerwald in a better position for the World Championship winter. "I was able to prepare in peace and quiet, which did me a world of good."