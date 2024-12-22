Ski World Cup in the ticker:
Men’s giant slalom in Alta Badia – LIVE from 10 am
The ski circus is stopping off in Alta Badia. The men's giant slalom is on the program today, we will be reporting live from 10 am - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Today and tomorrow, the Gran Risa in Alta Badia is the next traditional course in the Alpine Ski World Cup. Austria's specialists will tackle the giant slalom and slalom on one of the most difficult technical slopes. The return of Marco Schwarz, who is competing in his first World Cup RTL in a year, should give the team an additional boost - and then the "mother of all giant slaloms", as Stefan Brennsteiner put it.
The interim result:
Schwarz had a good feeling during the giant slalom training during the week. "We spent two days training in Saalbach on the World Championship course. That was positive, but the huge strain on the body is already very high. I have to be a bit economical with the runs," said the Carinthian. He put the finishing touches to his training on Saturday with his team-mates at Lake Weissensee.
Schwarz had already made his comeback after a long injury break last week in the slalom in Val d'Isère. After tenth place in the first run, he was eliminated in the final, but reported afterwards that he felt no pain in his damaged back or in his operated right knee.
Feurstein on the upswing
In the giant slalom in Val d'Isère, Patrick Feurstein raced onto the podium for the first time in his career in second place behind Marco Odermatt, while Brennsteiner came third. "The last two years were no laughing matter," said Feurstein, who had already finished fourth in Alta Badia in 2021. A change of equipment in the summer and a successful preparation put the man from the Bregenzerwald in a better position for the World Championship winter. "I was able to prepare in peace and quiet, which did me a world of good."
His first podium has now given him a lot of self-confidence, which is why he is happy to be moving on straight away, explained Feurstein. He was "really relaxed and liberated" in training. "That's what makes a skier fast." In any case, the anticipation for Alta Badia is great. "It's a beautiful setting, an incredible race every year. The course is brutally challenging, brutally steep, brutally steep terrain, but that's actually exactly what I like," said the Vorarlberg native, who is aiming for the top 10.
Manuel Feller, who came second in the slalom in Alta Badia in 2020 and third in the RTL in 2021, is still missing a giant slalom result this season after two retirements. He finished the slalom in Val d'Isère in fourth place. Brennsteiner still has a score to settle with Alta Badia, the man from Salzburg has never finished better than seventh here (2021), but knows the pitfalls. "The length and steepness of the Gran Risa simply makes it the greatest classic for giant slalom skiers."
Feurstein-Cousin and Haaser drop out
Patrick Feurstein's cousin Lukas will not be taking part on Sunday, having suffered a broken metacarpal bone in giant slalom training and withdrawing after the Val Gardena/Gröden Super-G for Alta Badia. "The pain is too great and we have decided to have the hand checked out again and immobilized so that he will hopefully be ready to go again soon," explained head coach Marko Pfeifer.
Raphael Haaser, who is also injured, will also be missing. The Tyrolean has been diagnosed with a sprained cruciate ligament and could miss the World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Raphael Riederer will make his World Cup debut instead. Both races on the Gran Risa start at 10 am, with the second runs starting at 1.30 pm.
