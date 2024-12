Winter, sun and snow on an Advent hike

The walk starts on Sunday at 9 am at the valley station of the Lussari cable cars. Of course, depending on your fitness level, you can start earlier or later. There are almost 1000 meters in altitude between the valley and the summit cross, where our mountain chaplain Roland Stadler will celebrate an Advent service at 11 am. This will be followed by a wonderful Christmas mass with Monsignor Engelbert Guggenberger in St. Mary's Church just below the summit, which marks the end of the annual Advent hikes organized by "Bergkrone", the mountain rescue service and the church.