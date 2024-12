Scary moment for Kriechmayr in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden

"I'm just annoyed with myself," Kriechmayr summed up afterwards in the ORF interview. In general, the season has not gone according to plan so far, the two-time World Champion left Beaver Creek with a fifth and a sixth place, in the super-G in Val Gardena/Gröden he only finished twelfth. "In Beaver Creek I at least had some basic speed, which I completely lacked today - a shame," says Kriechmayr.