Montafon sports heroes are now available in magnum bottles

"As it is becoming increasingly difficult to raise the funds to finance our youth development work, we were looking for a new idea," explains coach Benedikt Erhard. "On the one hand, we wanted to make the Ski Club more visible, and on the other, we wanted to show what we do and achieve. And what better way to do that than with our successful athletes from the past and present. At some point, we came up with the idea of enlisting our sporting heroes for a wine series."

Wachter - the 1988 Calgary Olympic combined champion - who won the overall World Cup in the winter of 1992/93 and won a total of eight Olympic and World Championship medals, was just as enthusiastic about the project as Markus Schairer, snowboard cross world champion in 2009.