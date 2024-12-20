For the next generation
Montafon sports heroes are now available in magnum bottles
"Would you like a quarter of Anita Wachter, Eva Pinkelnig, Markus Schairer or an Alessandro Hämmerle with your Christmas menu?" Highly decorated winter athletes to drink with? What may sound strange at first is possible this year thanks to the creative team at Ski Club Montafon.
"As it is becoming increasingly difficult to raise the funds to finance our youth development work, we were looking for a new idea," explains coach Benedikt Erhard. "On the one hand, we wanted to make the Ski Club more visible, and on the other, we wanted to show what we do and achieve. And what better way to do that than with our successful athletes from the past and present. At some point, we came up with the idea of enlisting our sporting heroes for a wine series."
Wachter - the 1988 Calgary Olympic combined champion - who won the overall World Cup in the winter of 1992/93 and won a total of eight Olympic and World Championship medals, was just as enthusiastic about the project as Markus Schairer, snowboard cross world champion in 2009.
Ladies white, men red
"We then found a great and enthusiastic supporter in the Burgenland winegrower Anni Migsich," says Erhard. With ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig, who won the overall World Cup in 2022/23, and Olympic champion Alessandro "Izzi" Hämmerle - who speaks of a "creative and casual idea combined with enjoyment" - two active athletes also adorn the labels on the fine magnum bottles, which were designed by Sabrina Fleisch. There is a strict gender division: "Anita and Eva are available as Grüner Veltliner, Mäki and Izzi contain Blaufränkisch," explains Erhard, who is delighted with the successful sales launch at the Schruns Christmas market on "Silbriga Sunday": "That was already a complete success."
Everything for the next generation
The Sporthelden wines are available as a set for 198 euros or individually for 52 euros per bottle. "The wine is available in selected restaurants such as the Lammhütte Gaschurn, Cafe Haller in Schruns or the Markthalle in St. Gallenkirch, or you can order directly from us by email," reveals Erhard, who hopes that sales will be successful, as: "All proceeds go towards supporting young talent." So that there will soon be even more Sporthelden wines...
