Ping-Pong aces Lebrun
Super duo back in Austria after gold and scandal
These table tennis brothers really have it in them! Alexis and Felix Lebrun are celebrated in France and even feared by the Chinese as the strongest Europeans. Now the duo is coming back to Austria, where they shone with gold at the European Championships in the fall, but also caused a scandal.
Only on Tuesday, they were celebrated at home in the French league by 5,000 spectators and besieged by little fans, then said: "Making children dream is what we like most!" We are talking about table tennis stars Alexis and Felix Lebrun, who shone with gold at Austria's home European Championships in Linz in the fall, but also caused a scandal: the two were the first brother duo to win European Championship gold, and Alexis (21), the older one, was crowned European singles champion - while Felix (18) threw his racket against a screen after his surprising quarter-final exit, which he later had to pay for.
Super brothers even scare the Chinese
Now the well-rehearsed top duo is coming back to Austria for the first time. SPG Felbermayr Wels will take on Montpellier and the Lebruns in the last 16 of the Champions League! "They are machines that even scare the Chinese, who are already analyzing them in detail. We'll probably also be up against the upcoming Champions League winners," said Wels boss Bernhard Humer, whose men were beaten 3-0 away from home and only won two sets. The return match will now take place in Wels on Sunday (16).
Wels ace has respect
"It was even more difficult away in their hall, hopefully we'll have a better chance at home. But they both play extremely fast, explosively and aggressively and both have an absolute top backhand," says Wels leader Andreas Levenko about the Lebruns, with whom the president of the trade fair city is also aiming for a selfie on Sunday.
Dispute in the table tennis association continues
While Wels is eagerly awaiting the duel on Sunday, the Austrian Table Tennis Association is still at loggerheads. "They have a majority of the provincial presidents behind them, but should voluntarily suspend their offices until all the allegations have been cleared up," says Ernst Promberger, President of the Upper Austrian Table Tennis Association, about ÖTTV President Wolfgang Gotschke and Sports Director Stefan Fegerl, who have been accused of psychological violence, threats and neglect by top Austrian players. However, before the next presidential conference takes place in Linz on January 25, Austria's table tennis will be in the international headlines - thanks to the Lebrun brothers!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
