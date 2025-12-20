Super duo back in Austria after gold and scandal

Only on Tuesday, they were celebrated at home in the French league by 5,000 spectators and besieged by little fans, then said: "Making children dream is what we like most!" We are talking about table tennis stars Alexis and Felix Lebrun, who shone with gold at Austria's home European Championships in Linz in the fall, but also caused a scandal: the two were the first brother duo to win European Championship gold, and Alexis (21), the older one, was crowned European singles champion - while Felix (18) threw his racket against a screen after his surprising quarter-final exit, which he later had to pay for.