Men’s downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden, LIVE from 11.45 am

ÖSV in "transition phase"

More of the established athletes than Kriechmayr have what it takes to climb the podium, according to the team. "Stefan Babinsky was extremely fast in training in the summer," said head speed coach Josef Brunner. Daniel Hemetsberger even predicted: "It's possible that we'll have five in the top ten one day." Men's head coach Marko Pfeifer, on the other hand, took a sober view of the future. "Up front, we have Vincent and maybe one or two others who could be in the top five. We are in a phase of change," he said.