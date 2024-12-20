Winter Games 2026
Ice skating union admits Russian athletes for qualification
The International Skating Union (ISU) is allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part in qualifying competitions for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo under a neutral flag and subject to strict conditions. The decision applies to the disciplines of figure skating, speed skating and short track, as the governing body announced against the backdrop of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
The ISU is thus complying with the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under a neutral flag. The peaceful participation of the neutral athletes at the Summer Games in Paris this year has been noted, according to the ISU.
Only individual athletes allowed
The rule only applies to certain competitions and not to ISU events in general, such as the World Championships. In addition, Russia and Belarus are only allowed to have one neutral athlete per event. Relay and team participations are not possible, it was said. Exceptions are pairs skating and ice dancing in figure skating.
Despite the now possible return, the ISU made it clear that it continues to condemn the Russian war of aggression. According to the information provided, the strict conditions for participation include the examination of public statements and appearances with regard to the war. In addition, there must be no contractual relationships with the Russian or Belarusian military, for example.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.