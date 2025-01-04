How to reduce risk
Skate across the ice without injury
Whether on artificial ice rinks or natural ice surfaces, around 4500 ice skaters are seriously injured every year. Injuries to the hands and forearms are the most common. A helmet and robust gloves would halve the risk. What every athlete should consider as a precaution.
In the days after New Year's Eve, many Austrians are drawn to the ice. Some want to lose a few kilos after all the feasting, others want to keep their children busy with sports during the school vacations.
But not everything always "runs smoothly". The thousands of injuries are proof of this. Around 85 percent of ice skaters have accidents in December, January and February. The most common injuries are to the wrists (27%), followed by the forearms (21%) and fingers (7%). The most common injuries include fractures of the wrist or forearm - wearing wrist protectors could help here.
Helmet protects against head injuries
Although head injuries are less common, they are usually serious. An impact with the head, especially the back of the head, on the hard ice sometimes results in lacerations, skull contusions or concussions. Therefore, wear a helmet, even as an adult (set an example!). However, only 14 percent do so, regardless of age.
"Our calculations have shown that wearing a helmet - ideally a ski helmet - and (cut-resistant) gloves can reduce the risk of injury by 50 percent. As with skiing, the use of protective equipment (helmet, gloves and joint protectors) should therefore be a matter of course when ice skating," says Dr. Johanna Trauner-Karner, Head of the Sports and Leisure Safety Research Department, Austrian Road Safety Board.
What you should think about before going on the ice
Before stepping onto the ice, a short warm-up (arm circles, squats, hip swings) will warm up your muscles and reduce the risk of accidents. Adjust your speed to your ability and keep your distance from other skaters. Also take regular breaks. In the event of a fall, let go of the accompanying person's hand so as not to cause them to fall as well.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
