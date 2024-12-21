Exciting forecasts
Snowfall gives hope for a white Christmas
A white Christmas has become a rare sight in Carinthia. But this year, the chances of a snowy Christmas Eve are particularly good - but not everywhere. Meteorologists are keeping up with the forecasts.
It's not just children who are hoping for a white Christmas, adults are also longing for white splendor on Christmas Eve and during the holidays. "The chances of this are very good in some regions," explains Michele Salmi from the Ubimet weather service. The Möll and Drau valleys in particular can look forward to a good amount of precipitation. "Around 20 centimetres of fresh snow could fall by Christmas Eve."
In the Carnic Alps and the Karawanken, where it was already snowing heavily on Friday, it could also be a snowy festive season. "The snow is likely to remain here until Tuesday," explains Salmi in an interview with "Kärntner Krone".
Spittal becomes the intersection
So while Upper Carinthians can look forward to a blanket of snow, Lower Carinthians still have to tremble a little, because: "Spittal could become the intersection between a white and a green Christmas." The reason: the Lower Carinthian region is on the leeward side of a northerly current and the forecasts are pointing towards dry and friendly weather.
Not so beforehand: "On the third Sunday of Advent, snow showers may also occur in Lower Carinthia. The question is, how intense will they be?" According to meteorologists, even a thin layer of snow would be enough for the south-eastern part of Carinthia to experience a white - if not snowy - Christmas. It stays cold.
A white Christmas every two to three years
In the provincial capital in particular, a white Christmas has become rare in recent years. Only every two to three years is Klagenfurt covered in a wintry blanket on December 24th. According to weather experts, the trend is steadily decreasing due to climate change. The last time there was snow in Klagenfurt at Christmas was in 2021.
