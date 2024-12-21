Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exciting forecasts

Snowfall gives hope for a white Christmas

Nachrichten
21.12.2024 10:02

A white Christmas has become a rare sight in Carinthia. But this year, the chances of a snowy Christmas Eve are particularly good - but not everywhere. Meteorologists are keeping up with the forecasts.

0 Kommentare

It's not just children who are hoping for a white Christmas, adults are also longing for white splendor on Christmas Eve and during the holidays. "The chances of this are very good in some regions," explains Michele Salmi from the Ubimet weather service. The Möll and Drau valleys in particular can look forward to a good amount of precipitation. "Around 20 centimetres of fresh snow could fall by Christmas Eve."

In the Carnic Alps and the Karawanken, where it was already snowing heavily on Friday, it could also be a snowy festive season. "The snow is likely to remain here until Tuesday," explains Salmi in an interview with "Kärntner Krone".

Kärnten
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 5°
30 km/h
00:01 h
60 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 2°
6 km/h
08:11 h
10 %
Symbol Schneefall
-5° / 2°
4 km/h
00:56 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 2°
13 km/h
05:16 h
60 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / 4°
22 km/h
01:51 h
50 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-1° / 5°
14 km/h
03:06 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
1° / 7°
10 km/h
04:29 h
15 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 4°
5 km/h
07:52 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 6°
4 km/h
07:28 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 6°
4 km/h
08:15 h
< 5 %
Friesach
Symbol Schneefall
0° / 2°
1 km/h
00:47 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-6° / 0°
3 km/h
08:04 h
15 %
Symbol leichter Schneefall
-8° / 1°
5 km/h
03:05 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 1°
5 km/h
04:56 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-6° / 3°
9 km/h
02:36 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 4°
6 km/h
03:35 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 5°
6 km/h
04:25 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 1°
5 km/h
04:32 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkig
-7° / 4°
3 km/h
06:16 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-8° / 4°
3 km/h
06:51 h
< 5 %
Hermagor
Symbol Schneeregen
1° / 4°
8 km/h
00:31 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 1°
4 km/h
08:10 h
< 5 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-5° / 3°
7 km/h
03:22 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 3°
5 km/h
05:34 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 6°
9 km/h
05:44 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-1° / 5°
4 km/h
04:32 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
1° / 6°
4 km/h
06:28 h
20 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 2°
4 km/h
05:28 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-3° / 4°
3 km/h
07:58 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-3° / 5°
4 km/h
06:54 h
< 5 %
Klagenfurt
Symbol bedeckt
1° / 4°
5 km/h
00:12 h
60 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 1°
3 km/h
08:09 h
15 %
Symbol starker Schneefall
-6° / 1°
3 km/h
02:49 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 2°
5 km/h
04:40 h
65 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / 4°
12 km/h
01:48 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-4° / 5°
4 km/h
02:52 h
45 %
Symbol wolkig
2° / 6°
3 km/h
04:32 h
15 %
Symbol wolkig
-6° / 2°
2 km/h
05:44 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 4°
2 km/h
06:51 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-6° / 3°
2 km/h
07:33 h
< 5 %
Spittal
Symbol Schneefall
1° / 3°
0 km/h
00:41 h
65 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 1°
3 km/h
08:13 h
10 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-5° / 3°
10 km/h
03:34 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-3° / 3°
7 km/h
05:19 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 5°
10 km/h
05:00 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-4° / 5°
7 km/h
04:18 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
0° / 6°
5 km/h
06:33 h
15 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 2°
4 km/h
06:06 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-5° / 4°
4 km/h
06:59 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 4°
3 km/h
08:01 h
< 5 %
Villach
Symbol bedeckt
2° / 6°
13 km/h
00:01 h
55 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 2°
2 km/h
08:14 h
< 5 %
Symbol Schneefall
-5° / 3°
5 km/h
01:10 h
65 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 3°
5 km/h
05:10 h
55 %
Symbol stark bewölkt
-3° / 5°
8 km/h
02:20 h
50 %
Symbol wolkig
-2° / 5°
2 km/h
04:53 h
45 %
Symbol heiter
1° / 7°
4 km/h
06:19 h
20 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-5° / 4°
1 km/h
08:01 h
< 5 %
Symbol heiter
-4° / 6°
1 km/h
07:27 h
< 5 %
Symbol wolkenlos
-4° / 6°
2 km/h
08:14 h
< 5 %
Wolfsberg
Wetterdaten:

Spittal becomes the intersection

So while Upper Carinthians can look forward to a blanket of snow, Lower Carinthians still have to tremble a little, because: "Spittal could become the intersection between a white and a green Christmas." The reason: the Lower Carinthian region is on the leeward side of a northerly current and the forecasts are pointing towards dry and friendly weather.

Not so beforehand: "On the third Sunday of Advent, snow showers may also occur in Lower Carinthia. The question is, how intense will they be?" According to meteorologists, even a thin layer of snow would be enough for the south-eastern part of Carinthia to experience a white - if not snowy - Christmas. It stays cold.

A white Christmas every two to three years
In the provincial capital in particular, a white Christmas has become rare in recent years. Only every two to three years is Klagenfurt covered in a wintry blanket on December 24th. According to weather experts, the trend is steadily decreasing due to climate change. The last time there was snow in Klagenfurt at Christmas was in 2021.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Marcel Tratnik
Marcel Tratnik
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf