Women’s Super-G in St. Moritz from 10.30 am LIVE

All eyes are on Lindsey Vonn in the women's alpine skiing super-G double this weekend. Almost six years or 2,127 days after her retirement, the former speed queen is returning to the World Cup in glamorous St. Moritz. At the age of 40, the US-American is determined to push the boundaries. A partial knee prosthesis allows her to dream. The last of her 82 World Cup victories was quite a long time ago (2018), but the radiance of the woman with the two fluffy faux fur bobbles on her hood as a trademark has remained. Second-class FIS races and the start of a forerunner have never attracted as much attention as those in North America. Never has a comeback been so polarizing. Vonn had to emphasize like a prayer wheel that she had really thought her return through. On social media, she was quite eloquent in her self-defense after comments from ex-competitors and former ski greats, some of which were offensive. It seemed as if there was an amateur doctor around every corner. Specialists, however, have few concerns that her partially artificial knee might not hold up.