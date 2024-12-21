Ski World Cup ticker
Women’s Super-G in St. Moritz from 10.30 am LIVE
The women's Super-G in St. Moritz is on the program today. We will be reporting live from 10.30 am, see ticker below.
All eyes are on Lindsey Vonn in the women's alpine skiing super-G double this weekend. Almost six years or 2,127 days after her retirement, the former speed queen is returning to the World Cup in glamorous St. Moritz. At the age of 40, the US-American is determined to push the boundaries. A partial knee prosthesis allows her to dream. The last of her 82 World Cup victories was quite a long time ago (2018), but the radiance of the woman with the two fluffy faux fur bobbles on her hood as a trademark has remained. Second-class FIS races and the start of a forerunner have never attracted as much attention as those in North America. Never has a comeback been so polarizing. Vonn had to emphasize like a prayer wheel that she had really thought her return through. On social media, she was quite eloquent in her self-defense after comments from ex-competitors and former ski greats, some of which were offensive. It seemed as if there was an amateur doctor around every corner. Specialists, however, have few concerns that her partially artificial knee might not hold up.
Vonn "patched up again"
The competition is already pondering because Vonn claims to have got rid of her chronic pain. "When I retired, I simply couldn't physically do it anymore. That has changed, my body is mended again. Now I can again, so I want to again," said Vonn. She is not afraid to give 110 percent like she used to. She is confident that she will improve her record as the oldest podium racer by six years - not just yet, but later in the season. This is supported by the fact that Vonn would have already made it into the top 10 in the downhill in Beaver Creek.
Marcel Hirscher is the second living ski legend to return to the World Cup at the start of the season after years of retirement. The 35-year-old former dominator experienced the pitfalls of the endeavor after the third race and a 23rd place in Sölden as his best result on the painful tour with a cruciate ligament rupture. A "pleasure project" for the sake of skiing, as Hirscher said, is not what Vonn has in mind. It should be more than just a PR coup, and that's something you can take from her. "Being there is not my goal. My plan is clearly to get back to where I was before," Vonn clarified. "This titanium part in my knee is working quite well."
ÖSV team without Tippler
Austria's downhill skiers want to prolong their top start. Cornelia Hütter's downhill victory and Ariane Rädler's third place in the super-G ahead of Hütter created a great atmosphere at the speed start. "Of course everything is a bit easier after the podium," explained Rädler. "Now I'm fully motivated for St. Moritz. I really like the course, I've already finished fifth here." In view of the many waves and transitions, technically good skiing is required. "I will rely on my strengths again."
The team only traveled to St. Moritz on Friday after a super-G training session in South Tyrol. Tamara Tippler, who withdrew shortly before the Beaver Creek races, will also miss this weekend. The Styrian, who has not yet fully returned from maternity leave, still has some catching up to do. Nina Ortlieb, on the other hand, will return fit to the scene of the accident in 2023, when she suffered a fractured tibia and fibula while racing in the super-G.
