Sentencing is an “important signal for victims of violence”

Gisèle Pelicot is said to have been raped around 200 times. The trial has been running since September and has caused a worldwide sensation. Today, Thursday, Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was found guilty not only of rape, but also of secretly recording his wife, daughter and daughters-in-law at the time. At the end of his sentence, a decision will be made on whether he should be placed in preventive detention. Whether he will appeal has not yet been decided, his lawyer said after the verdict was announced.