There is only one option for Alessandro Hämmerle

Getting protective postures out

And now "Izzi" is looking forward to the forecast of fresh snow, next week he wants to get back on the board for the first time. This is possible because things have changed for the better recently. "At the beginning, everything hurt when I got up, but now it's just one spot. Pain is obviously bad, but it can also be an indirect motivation, that's how I see it right now. Now it's about getting the protective postures out again in active therapy, otherwise it will become more and more difficult over time. It has to get really good again, anything else is not an option," explains the Montafon native, "so now I have to keep at it every day and take good care."