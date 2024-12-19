Back gets better
There is only one option for Alessandro Hämmerle
Alessandro Hämmerle had to watch the first World Cup races in Cervinia from afar as back problems prevented him from competing. Now the Ländle snowboard crosser is working hard on his return and is satisfied with his progress.
Alessandro Hämmerle watched the World Cup opener last weekend in Cervinia (It) on his cell phone, having had to cancel his own start due to problems with a slipped vertebra in his lumbar region. But what he saw made the Olympic champion from Beijing optimistic. "A great start for our team. You could see that a lot was right, including the equipment. That subconsciously gives me a very good feeling."
Getting protective postures out
And now "Izzi" is looking forward to the forecast of fresh snow, next week he wants to get back on the board for the first time. This is possible because things have changed for the better recently. "At the beginning, everything hurt when I got up, but now it's just one spot. Pain is obviously bad, but it can also be an indirect motivation, that's how I see it right now. Now it's about getting the protective postures out again in active therapy, otherwise it will become more and more difficult over time. It has to get really good again, anything else is not an option," explains the Montafon native, "so now I have to keep at it every day and take good care."
Over the holidays, however, Hämmerle will also take it easy in between. "I'm really looking forward to enjoying time with family and friends!"
