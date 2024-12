Most expensive door handle: Technician arrived by helicopter!

Flying hours are taken over

Due to the enormous effort involved, it would probably be the most expensive door handle in Austria. However, neither mountain guide Ernst Rieger nor the Innsbruck-based Schüsseldienst technician charge for their work: "It is rather an honor for us to be able to do something for the Glockner bivouac, which offers protection for up to twelve mountaineers in an emergency," says Rieger: "The flight hours are covered by the insurance."