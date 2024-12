Company iDM wants to save energy in homes with AI

The East Tyrolean heating heat pump manufacturer iDM wants to set new standards with a new, innovative approach to efficient energy management in buildings. With the so-called iON technology - short for Intelligent. Optimized. Networked - energy-relevant components in a house are intelligently networked with each other. The heat pump, storage system or photovoltaic system are then linked with data such as weather forecasts and electricity tariffs and thus used with maximum efficiency and at the best time. This should not only reduce CO2 production, but also save customers money.