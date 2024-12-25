Joining forces to create rays of hope

When swallows fell from the sky

And there was a huge challenge: after the first sudden cold snap in September, which also caught tens of thousands of swallows by surprise, killing or weakening them, hundreds of them came to the association. "Our people were out day and night to rescue them," says Monika Großmann. "Many were lying half-starved on the ground; they catch their food in flight and couldn't find anything in the cold, which also paralyzed them completely. Unfortunately, there was no rescue for many of them - but it was so nice to be able to let those that we had brought through fly free."