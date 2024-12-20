Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Munio is a tomcat with a strong personality. In his new home, he needs to be allowed to roam free so that he can live out his natural urge to move. He should also not live with other cats or small children in order to give him the peace and space he needs. Who has enough patience and cat experience to get involved with Munio? Phone: 0732/247887.
The one-year-old husky Linda has already been through a lot in her young life. As a result, she is now unfortunately shy and skittish. She needs some time to get used to new people. A quiet, well-regulated household would be ideal for Linda. A confident first dog would also give her security. Phone: 0732/247887.
Three canaries are currently looking for species-appropriate aviaries where they can fly and chirp with their fellow birds. Who wants these beautiful birds? Phone: 0732/247887.
The adorable kittens Anuk and Angel were born at the end of August 2024 and are already looking forward to their new home. They are curious, playful and cuddly for their age. The two sisters are very attached to each other and really want to move in together.
Phone: 0664/5415079.
Jimmy is a bright terrier with a strong personality. The one-year-old male is curious and full of energy. However, he absolutely needs clear and consistent leadership. Without this, he can react insecurely. Otherwise, Jimmy is a cheerful and balanced companion who loves long walks and games.
Phone: 0732/247887.
The six-month-old dwarf rabbit Juliette was originally bought for children. When no one was interested in her later, she was handed in to the animal shelter. Now she is looking for a place where she can be given the attention and care she deserves. She will be placed with an already neutered indoor male. Phone: 0732/247887.
