Ski Jumping World Cup
A unique award ceremony for the eagles
The world's best female ski jumpers will be competing for victory in the Villach Alpen Arena on January 5 and 6. The award ceremony on the town hall square is unique.
"We are offering the ladies something very special, including an award ceremony in a unique setting in the heart of the city," says Mayor Günther Albel, already in the mood for the World Cup.
Thousands of fans will be cheering on the jumpers in the Alpen Arena on Sunday (5 January) and on Epiphany. There will even be an audience of millions watching on TV.
It's not just the backdrop on the outskirts of the city that makes this competition something special, the award ceremony (January 5 from 5 pm) on the ice of the Rathausplatz will also give the jumpers goosebumps. In cooperation with the city of Villach, the Villach tourism region, city marketing, Volksbank Kärnten and Kärntnermilch, the OC team has also put together an attractive show program.
In the run-up to the competition, singer Emely Myles will perform the Austrian national anthem. "Voice of Germany" contestant Raphael Merlin will fire up the crowd with rock songs and acrobatic artists will amaze visitors on the ice of the Rathausplatz. Afterwards, there will be a live concert by "Die jungen Wernberger".
"I cordially invite all fans, all interested parties, all Villach residents and Carinthians to be there and not to miss this award ceremony," said the head of the town. Because not only the best six jumpers of the first competition will be honored with eagle sculptures. The award ceremony will also provide the setting for the official allocation of starting numbers to the ten best female athletes. Admission to the award ceremony is free!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.