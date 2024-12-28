Competition
With the “crown” to the women’s World Cup jumping event
The women's World Cup elite will be visiting the Alpen Arena in Villach for the third time on January 5th and 6th. Ten "Krone" readers will be able to attend the first competition.
Eva Pinkelnig has proven more than impressively that the normal hill at the foot of the Dobratsch suits the Austrian eagles. At the premiere two years ago, the likeable athlete from Vorarlberg celebrated a double victory. Last year, she came second behind the Slovenian winner Nina Prevc. Pinkelnig will be joined at the start by local hero Hannah Wiegele and the eagles Sara Marita Kramer and Lisa Eder.
Two days of world-class jumping
The World Cup competition in the Alpen Arena will take place on Sunday, January 5 and Epiphany (January 6). Hundreds of helping hands around the OC team consisting of SV Achomic/Zahomc, SG Klagenfurt and the Villach Ski Runners' Association as well as many volunteers will ensure that the competitions run smoothly. "We are looking forward to great competitions. I would like to invite everyone to marvel at the world's best jumpers in Villach," says OC boss Franz Wiegele.
It all starts on January 5th with the qualification at 10 am. The first round is scheduled for 11.15 am. The six best jumpers can look forward to a very special award ceremony in the evening after the flower ceremony on the outrun. A small celebration awaits them on the ice of the town hall square. Fans and anyone else who is interested are also invited to come along.
A show program has been put together in cooperation with the city of Villach, the Villach tourism region, city marketing, Volksbank Kärnten and Kärntnermilch. From 5 p.m., there will be a wonderful show program with singer Emely Myles and "Voice of Germany" candidate Raphael Merlin.
The competitions on Epiphany Day will start at 2.20 pm after the qualification (1 pm). After the jumps, the award ceremony will take place in the outrun.
For fans of women's ski jumping, the "Kärntner Krone" is giving away ten tickets for the ski jumping competitions on Sunday, January 5th. It's easy to take part: write an e-mail with the keyword "World Cup" to gewinnspiel.kaerntner@kronenzeitung.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.