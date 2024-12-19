Cold front approaching
White Christmas? There is hope in these places
A white Christmas. A wish that has rarely come true in recent years. This year too, temperatures are well above average. But that could change from Friday: A cold front with some fresh snow is on the horizon in the northern Alps. You can find out where the chances of a white festive season are good at krone.at.
Especially in the north and west of Austria, including Vorarlberg and western Lower Austria, there is a good chance of snowfall on December 24. Meteorologists from GeoSphere Austria report a high probability of snowfall in these regions. However, while snow is expected in the northern Alps just in time for Christmas Eve, the forecast for the lowlands looks somewhat less favorable ...
Probability higher above 600 meters
According to experts from the Austrian Severe Weather Center (UWZ), the chances are rather poor with the emerging north-westerly current. In the northern Alps, on the other hand - especially at altitudes above around 600 to 800 meters - you can be rather optimistic.
In general, the higher the altitude, the greater the chance of a white Christmas. In places above 1200 meters, such as Damüls (Vorarlberg), snow is almost guaranteed at Christmas. But snow is also very likely in Obertauern (Salzburg) or Obergurgl (Tyrol).
Rarely a white Christmas in the lowlands
According to the UWZ, the probability of snow in the Alps is generally over 90 percent from an altitude of around 1200 meters. In higher valley locations around 800 meters, the probability is still 70 percent, in the higher valley locations around 600 meters it is only 40 percent. In the lowlands, a white Christmas is rare. In Vienna, for example, the probability is only 20 percent and the trend is continuing downwards.
An analysis by GeoSphere Austria shows that Christmas in Austria has become one to two degrees warmer on average in recent decades and the chance of a white Christmas at low altitudes has decreased significantly. In the past 10 years, only Innsbruck and Klagenfurt have had one white Christmas each, most recently in Klagenfurt in 2021.
Longest "green streak" in St. Pölten
The provincial capital with the longest "green streak" is St. Pölten. The last time there was a blanket of snow at least one centimeter high on at least one Christmas Day (24 or 25 or 26 December) was in 2007.
