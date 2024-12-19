White Christmas? There is hope in these places

Rarely a white Christmas in the lowlands

According to the UWZ, the probability of snow in the Alps is generally over 90 percent from an altitude of around 1200 meters. In higher valley locations around 800 meters, the probability is still 70 percent, in the higher valley locations around 600 meters it is only 40 percent. In the lowlands, a white Christmas is rare. In Vienna, for example, the probability is only 20 percent and the trend is continuing downwards.