"Krone" competition
The Theatermuseum invites you to experience the world of the waltz king Johann Strauss up close. To mark the 200th anniversary of his birth, the exhibition "Johann Strauss - The Exhibition" at Vienna's Palais Lobkowitz presents the life and work of this exceptional composer. Experience this fascinating exhibition and win one of 25 exclusive exhibition packages.
With over 300 impressive exhibits, the multifaceted story of Strauss and his music is told in an exciting way. Among other things, visitors can admire the original score of the operetta "Die Fledermaus", historical photographs and stage models. The exhibition is divided into eight thematic areas, ranging from Strauss' private life to his international concert tours.
Celebrate into the new year
A special highlight of the exhibition is the accompanying concert program, which will delight music lovers. As part of the exhibition, the New Year's Eve concert "MORPHING X JOHANN STRAUSS - Timna Brauer swings Strauss" will take place on December 31, 2024. The Vienna Morphing Soloists under the direction of Tomasz Wabnic and singer Timna Brauer will give Johann Strauss' masterpieces a lively, modern touch.
The New Year's concert "MORPHING X JOHANN STRAUSS - Chansons" is also on the program on 1 January. Starting at 7 pm, the Vienna Morphing Soloists and Timna Brauer will present a unique blend of chansons and Strauss' timeless compositions. The ticket also includes a visit to the exhibition from 6 to 7 pm.
Take part and win
The "Krone" is now giving away 25x2 exhibition packages for January 4, 2025 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Each of these packages includes admission for 2 people and an exhibition catalog. Simply fill out the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 30, 09:00.
