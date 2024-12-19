After Trump meeting
Prince Harry is once again annoyed with William
The royals are not expecting Christmas peace this year either. On the contrary! Prince Harry is said to be very angry with his brother, feeling misunderstood and "betrayed". The reason: William has met with one of his most famous arch-enemies, who Harry's wife Meghan can't stand either.
Prince Harry (40) and Prince William (42) are known to have had a strained relationship for years and are said to have no contact with each other.
A reconciliation is probably not on the cards in the foreseeable future either. The reason: William is said to have met with an arch-enemy of the Sussexes. According to the British magazine "Closer", an insider even speaks of an "appalling betrayal" that Harry is said to accuse William of.
This "arch-enemy" is said to be none other than Donald Trump. He has made disparaging remarks about Harry and Meghan several times in the past. All the more annoying: the US President-elect is said to have spoken very positively about William. "On many levels", Trump's comments were "very painful" for Harry. He feels "betrayed" and "disrespected" - also because William refuses phone calls -- and therefore Harry's attempts to contact him.
"Reserve" collects dust on bookshelves
But that's not the end of the trouble for Harry: no book was returned more often in 2024 than Harry's biography "Reserve" (see video above). A fact that could perhaps also gnaw at his pride. It seems that not many people can relate to his memoirs - and hardly any other book has been more hyped. Not even Angela Merkel's tome "Freedom" could keep up ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
