Philip Wohlgemuth elected as new deputy governor

Wohlgemuth takes over the agendas of sport, integration, housing subsidies and real estate. He will step down from his role in the ÖGB on Thursday. Regional Managing Director Benjamin Praxmarer looks back on the developments with a smile and a tear: "Philip Wohlgemuth has achieved an immense amount for the trade union movement and employees in Tyrol. He has played a key role in shaping the union over the past seven years, for which I am extremely grateful. However, I am delighted that he will now be contributing this expertise as the first deputy governor and will be a strong voice for the concerns of employees!"