After Dornauer's departure

Philip Wohlgemuth elected as new deputy governor

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 10:10

Philip Wohlgemuth, the former regional chairman of the ÖGB in Tyrol, was elected and sworn in as the first deputy governor on Thursday. He thus takes over the position of outgoing SPÖ leader Georg Dornauer.

Now it's official! Philip Wohlgemuth, executive leader of the SPÖ and former regional chairman of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB), is the first deputy governor of Tyrol. He was elected in the state parliament on Thursday and thus takes over the position of the previous Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer in the black-red state government.

The new Tyrolean Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
The new Tyrolean Deputy Governor Philip Wohlgemuth
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

In the secret ballot, 23 members of parliament voted for the 37-year-old - two more than the coalition majority. Wohlgemuth accepted the election and was sworn in by LH Anton Mattle.

Georg Dornauer also cast his vote. (Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)
Georg Dornauer also cast his vote.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

He thus replaces the previous incumbent Georg Dornauer. As already reported in detail, the latter resigned after a hunting trip with René Benko. Dornauer will continue as a member of the state parliament and took his seat on the bench on Thursday. 

Wohlgemuth takes over the agendas of sport, integration, housing subsidies and real estate. He will step down from his role in the ÖGB on Thursday. Regional Managing Director Benjamin Praxmarer looks back on the developments with a smile and a tear: "Philip Wohlgemuth has achieved an immense amount for the trade union movement and employees in Tyrol. He has played a key role in shaping the union over the past seven years, for which I am extremely grateful. However, I am delighted that he will now be contributing this expertise as the first deputy governor and will be a strong voice for the concerns of employees!"

Wohlgemuth, 37, from Innsbruck, is a trained hotel manager and initially volunteered as provincial youth chairman of the former HGPD union (later the vida union). He switched to the full-time sector in 2007 and became the regional youth secretary of the ÖGB Tirol. Emanuel Straka succeeds him in this position.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
