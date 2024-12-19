Vorteilswelt
Singer single again?

Bill Kaulitz: “Suffering from a broken heart”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 09:37

Ex-Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz hinted in his latest podcast episode that his relationship with Marc Eggers may be over. He is suffering from a "broken heart".

In his podcast "Kaulitz Hills - Mustard from Hollywood", Bill Kaulitz addresses a difficult phase in the latest episode.

He talked about a message from his assistant in which he commented on the difficult course of the tour: "I'm so proud of you, Tom with his cluster headaches, Bill with his broken heart, that you can still pull off a tour like this at the end." 

The singer must have had an emotional time. In the podcast, he spoke very cryptically with his twin brother Tom about his private life. 

"A lot of people don't have a moral compass"
 "I've had that this week on all levels, to say the least, where people really have so little empathy or emotional connection or moral compass. Where people are really just saying, 'You know what, I don't care or I'm ghosting you or I'm not talking to you anymore,'" he left fans wondering about his current relationship status.

He also admitted: "It seems a bit one-sided, he's not as into it as I am." Is Bill more invested in the romance than Marc?

Bill had already unfollowed the pop singer on social media a few weeks ago.

The relationship between the two began last year. Heavy whispering followed after a get-together at the Munich Oktoberfest. However, the two initially kept their romance private. But Marc soon found himself in the spotlight more often at Bill's side. According to "BUNTE", fans then suspected that Eggers was taking advantage of Kaulitz's celebrity to become better known himself.

But Bill is unlikely to want to spend the upcoming Christmas alone. In an Instagram video on Wednesday, he revealed that he had written to his ex-boyfriend, whose name "starts with A", again (see video at the top). It is unclear whether he has replied. In any case, Bill's love life remains exciting ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mara Tremschnig
Mara Tremschnig
