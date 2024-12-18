Realignment
Last Generation climate group wants to change its name
The Last Generation climate protection group wants to change its name and realign itself. "We are leaving the name behind. We are no longer the Last Generation," said the spokesperson for the German section, Carla Hinrichs, on Wednesday.
The group will not disband and there will still be protests. But something new will emerge from the structures of the Last Generation, Hinrichs told Der Spiegel.
Controversial actions
The group had used controversial actions such as paint attacks, road blockades or disrupting operations at airports to draw attention to the damage to the climate. Several fines and suspended sentences were imposed on the activists as a result.
"No longer our focus"
Blockades in front of cars, airports and roads are "no longer our focus" for the time being, said Hinrichs. While the mantra had previously been: "If you don't disturb, you won't be heard", this would now change. "We no longer have to fight our way to every dinner table."
We have done what we believe in. I can look at myself in the mirror and would always defend what we have done.
Carla Hinrichs, Sprecherin der deutschen Sektion der Letzten Generation
New name still open
According to Hinrichs, the group instead wants to "establish connections" under its new name and "prepare for the coming crises". It is about "mutual protection, social justice and cohesion", said Hinrichs. The activists also aim to "bring thousands of people onto the streets at critical moments to stand up for a peaceful, democratic system". Hinrichs did not say what the new name of the movement should be. There are "concrete considerations".
Speaking about the actions of the Last Generation so far, Hinrichs said: "We have done what we believe in. I can look at myself in the mirror and would always defend what we have done."
