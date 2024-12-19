Advent atmosphere
West Styrians create a wonderland from old furniture
Every year, a Christmas wonderland shines in the garden of the Kloepferkeller in Eibiswald. The hosts spend weeks creating the experience, which is open until December 23.
Every year, a Christmas wonderland lights up the Advent season in Eibiswald. As darkness falls over the town, sights such as the local parish church, the Graz clock tower or even the Eiffel Tower in Paris are put in the right light. However, the replicas have one thing in common: they were made from old furniture.
The setting is the traditional and family-run Gartenhotel Kloepferkeller. When Rupert Zwanzleitner starts setting up in the large garden, the leaves are still falling from the trees instead of snow. The work starts at the end of October. The whole family lends a hand. "We didn't use power guzzlers, but switched to LED technology," says Rupert Zwanzleitner and his wife Desiree "Desi", explaining their decision to use the world of lights to bring joy to other people during the Advent season. Senior manager Ute Michelitsch adds: "This is the only time of year that particularly touches the heart and soul. That's why we don't let ourselves be deprived of this atmosphere."
"The little houses used to be bedside cabinets"
Rupert Zwanzleitner has chosen wood as the material for the various objects. "Some of it comes from the renovation of our restaurant, which we carried out in spring 2021. The small houses on the slope were originally bedside cabinets." Even a tree has taken shape from reclaimed wood. It takes about four weeks until everything is in the right place. "The last cable is usually only laid a few days before the start," says Rupert Zwanzleitner from experience.
"It takes four weeks until everything is in place"
Wunderwelt has been open since November 30. In addition to a Christmas castle and the Eibiswald parish church, the Graz clock tower is also in the garden. In terms of height, however, the landmark of the Styrian capital is topped by the Eiffel Tower in Paris - which measures an impressive 5.5 meters. You will also pass angels, a nativity scene and a gingerbread village on a walk through this unique Christmas wonderland.
The Christmas Wonderland is open daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until December 23. For information call 03466/422 05.
Josef Fürbass, Kronen Zeitung
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.