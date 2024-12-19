West Styrians create a wonderland from old furniture

The setting is the traditional and family-run Gartenhotel Kloepferkeller. When Rupert Zwanzleitner starts setting up in the large garden, the leaves are still falling from the trees instead of snow. The work starts at the end of October. The whole family lends a hand. "We didn't use power guzzlers, but switched to LED technology," says Rupert Zwanzleitner and his wife Desiree "Desi", explaining their decision to use the world of lights to bring joy to other people during the Advent season. Senior manager Ute Michelitsch adds: "This is the only time of year that particularly touches the heart and soul. That's why we don't let ourselves be deprived of this atmosphere."