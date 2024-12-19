Vorteilswelt
Advent atmosphere

West Styrians create a wonderland from old furniture

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 10:00

Every year, a Christmas wonderland shines in the garden of the Kloepferkeller in Eibiswald. The hosts spend weeks creating the experience, which is open until December 23.

Every year, a Christmas wonderland lights up the Advent season in Eibiswald. As darkness falls over the town, sights such as the local parish church, the Graz clock tower or even the Eiffel Tower in Paris are put in the right light. However, the replicas have one thing in common: they were made from old furniture.

Ute Michelitsch and Desi Zwanzleitner have been at work since October.
Ute Michelitsch and Desi Zwanzleitner have been at work since October.
(Bild: Fürbass Josef)

The setting is the traditional and family-run Gartenhotel Kloepferkeller. When Rupert Zwanzleitner starts setting up in the large garden, the leaves are still falling from the trees instead of snow. The work starts at the end of October. The whole family lends a hand. "We didn't use power guzzlers, but switched to LED technology," says Rupert Zwanzleitner and his wife Desiree "Desi", explaining their decision to use the world of lights to bring joy to other people during the Advent season. Senior manager Ute Michelitsch adds: "This is the only time of year that particularly touches the heart and soul. That's why we don't let ourselves be deprived of this atmosphere."

Rupert Zwanzleitner sets up the parish church.
Rupert Zwanzleitner sets up the parish church.
(Bild: Fürbass Josef)

"The little houses used to be bedside cabinets"
Rupert Zwanzleitner has chosen wood as the material for the various objects. "Some of it comes from the renovation of our restaurant, which we carried out in spring 2021. The small houses on the slope were originally bedside cabinets." Even a tree has taken shape from reclaimed wood. It takes about four weeks until everything is in the right place. "The last cable is usually only laid a few days before the start," says Rupert Zwanzleitner from experience.

"It takes four weeks until everything is in place"
Wunderwelt has been open since November 30. In addition to a Christmas castle and the Eibiswald parish church, the Graz clock tower is also in the garden. In terms of height, however, the landmark of the Styrian capital is topped by the Eiffel Tower in Paris - which measures an impressive 5.5 meters. You will also pass angels, a nativity scene and a gingerbread village on a walk through this unique Christmas wonderland.

The Christmas Wonderland is open daily (except Thursday and Sunday) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. until December 23. For information call 03466/422 05.

Josef Fürbass, Kronen Zeitung

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

