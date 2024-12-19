Combiner Fritz
Life on the farm as a recipe for the big jump
The Nordic Combined World Cup at home in Ramsau. For Styrian Martin Fritz, the home event is almost a real home game. Before the competitions, the 30-year-old spoke about what makes him strong and why he currently feels so comfortable around oxen, chickens, sheep and pigs.
For years, Martin Fritz lived next door to team-mate Franz Josef Rehrl in the World Cup village and trained there together with the local hero. After a stopover in Carinthia, the 30-year-old now lives with his family in his home town of Murau.
"I've now taken over my parents' farm there and am gradually bringing it up to scratch and up to date. Dad looks after the animals." For the father of two, the place between the oxen, chickens, sheep and pigs is the ideal place: "I love the idyllic setting and can switch off perfectly here. There's always something to do. The family also keeps me on my toes. In the past, I was quick to get too cerebral and - when things weren't going well in terms of sport - I thought about everything and questioned a lot of things. There's no time for that now. And that's a good thing."
Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau am Dachstein
Friday
Women's cross-country skiing: 1.15 pm; men's cross-country skiing: 1.50 pm; women's ski jumping: 3.10 pm; men's ski jumping: 3.55 pm.
Saturday
Women's ski jumping: 9.00 am; men's ski jumping: 9.40 am; men's cross-country skiing: 1.15 pm; women's cross-country skiing: 3.30 pm.
Big sporting goals
In the future, Fritz wants to run the farm as a sideline. Until then, the World Championship bronze medalist from Planica still has big sporting goals. "The results so far are okay. But of course I still have room for improvement." Fritz finished eighth in Ruka and Lillehammer. In Ramsau, the combined athlete wants to go one better: "The top 8 is my big goal. I generally like the smaller hills a bit more. That could work well here."
