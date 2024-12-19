Life on the farm as a recipe for the big jump

"I've now taken over my parents' farm there and am gradually bringing it up to scratch and up to date. Dad looks after the animals." For the father of two, the place between the oxen, chickens, sheep and pigs is the ideal place: "I love the idyllic setting and can switch off perfectly here. There's always something to do. The family also keeps me on my toes. In the past, I was quick to get too cerebral and - when things weren't going well in terms of sport - I thought about everything and questioned a lot of things. There's no time for that now. And that's a good thing."