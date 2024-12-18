Of the 18 million overnight stays per year in Vienna, around 3 million are related to culture. This is also confirmed by the Vienna Tourist Board. "Vienna's wide-ranging music and cultural offerings - which also include musicals - have attracted guests from all over the world for many years," says Vienna's Head of Tourism Norbert Kettner. Three quarters of guests cite Vienna's sights and the city's wide range of cultural attractions as the main reason for their trip. A quarter even state that they attended a music event in the city during their stay. If those responsible in the city have their way, the new theater in the Prater will further boost Vienna as a cultural location.