Serious accusations in Upper Austria
Children had to kiss shoes and kneel down
Serious allegations against a gang of youths in the Traunviertel: nine boys and girls are said to have tortured and beaten children in and around a secondary school. Four of the accused were under the age of criminal responsibility due to their young age, but charges were brought against three of the boys.
Head and foot blows, children had to get on their knees or kiss their shoes: The public prosecutor's office (StA) in Wels is not making these serious accusations against violent offenders with multiple previous convictions, but against previously blameless 14 and 15-year-old milk boys. They are alleged to have caused fear and terror at a secondary school in the Traunviertel region between fall 2023 and September 2024.
Four suspects of criminal age
Ten suspects were investigated, one 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were ultimately charged with damage to property, assault, making false statements, coercion and making dangerous threats. Two girls and two boys in the gang were under 14 and therefore under the age of criminal responsibility. One of the suspects was given a diversion, he has to do community service.
Grandpa confronted the ringleader
Another case was dropped due to a lack of evidence. According to the Wels District Court, this involved the grandfather of one of the victims. He is said to have confronted a ringleader of the youth gang, who then claimed that the grandfather had grabbed and injured him.
Leaving school out of fear
The machinations have left their mark on many classmates. There are ten official victims, including six teenage boys. One child is said to have left school out of fear and needs psychological support, another was unable to attend lessons for weeks.
Blind destructiveness
The municipality and a housing cooperative also appear as victims, as the accused also gave free rein to their vandalism of buildings and vehicles. According to the StA, they smashed the window of the fire station and cut open bus seats, for example.
According to the Education Directorate, the situation at the secondary school concerned has calmed down in the meantime.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
