Fire at nuclear research center: several injured

The country's only nuclear research reactor

The National Center for Nuclear Research is one of the largest research institutes in Poland and has the country's only nuclear research reactor. Poland does not yet have any nuclear power plants to generate energy. However, the country is planning to go nuclear on a large scale. Construction of the first reactor unit in Slajszewo, north-west of Gdansk, is due to begin by 2026 at the latest. The nuclear power plant is scheduled to go online in 2033.