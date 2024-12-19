SK Rapid vs FC Copenhagen LIVE from 9pm

FC Copenhagen, currently two points behind the ninth-placed Rapid team in 16th place, are the strongest opponent in the league phase so far, according to Klauß. "We know how difficult the task is." The Danes are top of their national league and have an attacking style of play. "The opponent's approach is good for us. We will get into transitional moments and find spaces. But we have to defend well because our opponents have more quality than our last opponents," warned Klauß, who says he held talks about a move to Copenhagen's arch-rivals Brøndby two years ago.