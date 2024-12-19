Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Conference League

SK Rapid vs FC Copenhagen LIVE from 9pm

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 05:00

6th round of the Conference League: SK Rapid host FC Copenhagen. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).

0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

The sporting aspect of Rapid's last game of the year is overshadowed by Guido Burgstaller's serious head injury. With a home win over FC Copenhagen today, the Hütteldorfer would almost certainly avoid the play-offs in the Football Conference League and only enter the round of 16. However, the focus in the run-up to the game was on the health of the club's figurehead.

Guido Burgstaller (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Guido Burgstaller
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

Coach Robert Klauß reported an improvement on Wednesday, but also said that Burgstaller would not be allowed to play soccer for "at least three months". "It's sad, but we have to deal with it and find solutions," said the German. "One of our best players is out, who also has a lot of experience in games like this. He's a role model for the team. But we have other players who have to or can step into the breach."

Klauß and sporting director Markus Katzer spoke to the players on Sunday about the Prima case. "It's important that we deal with this together as a team," said Klauß. The topic is "still present. But from Monday onwards, we managed quite well to focus on the game. I didn't have the feeling that it interfered with the preparation, but it's part of it. It can also release energy," the 40-year-old suspected.

Robert Klauß (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Robert Klauß
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Grgic: "We have to fight for Burgi"
Midfielder Lukas Grgic added: "We have to stick together now and fight for Burgi." The midfielder promised that they would give it their all. "We will give everything. Every player has a responsibility to keep their heart on the pitch. We're well equipped to deliver a great game."

Lukas Grgic (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Lukas Grgic
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

FC Copenhagen, currently two points behind the ninth-placed Rapid team in 16th place, are the strongest opponent in the league phase so far, according to Klauß. "We know how difficult the task is." The Danes are top of their national league and have an attacking style of play. "The opponent's approach is good for us. We will get into transitional moments and find spaces. But we have to defend well because our opponents have more quality than our last opponents," warned Klauß, who says he held talks about a move to Copenhagen's arch-rivals Brøndby two years ago.

His side are level on points with eighth-placed Jagiellonia Bialystok and seventh-placed Cercle Brugge, but three points against Copenhagen could theoretically be too few for the top eight, who are automatically through to the round of 16. "If a win isn't enough, it's our own fault," Klauß emphasized, referring to the bitter 3-1 defeat at Omonia Nicosia the previous week.

Home game against a "big opponent"
More than 23,000 tickets for the clash with Copenhagen had been sold by midday on Wednesday, with 2,000 fans from Denmark expected to attend. "We're looking forward to the match. It's a home game that is almost sold out, against a big opponent with a big name and a lot of quality, who still played in the Champions League last season (note: out in the round of 16 against Manchester City)," explained Klauß.

Rapid now face their 31st competitive match of the season. They have not won in their last five games. "Of course we have a trend in terms of results, which is not good. But if you lump all the results of this season together and don't look at them chronologically, we've played a very good six months, with the exception of the cup elimination against Stripfing," said Klauß.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf